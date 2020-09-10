National jobless claims hold steady

Economists had expected claims for first-time unemployment benefits to continue a gradual decline, but new national figures represent a slight disappointment in that case.
New national jobless claims In the week ending Sept. 5 were 884,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday morning.
Last week, claims fell to well below 900,000 new weekly applications for benefits, under new Department of Labor calculations said to be more in line with the unadjusted data. Seasonal adjustments that had been used in recent months were prone to raise the actual number of claims, according to economists.
The decline has been slow but marked, falling from an adjusted 881,000 initial claims in the week ending Aug. 29 from a peak of some 7 million new claims in March.
Economists this week had expected jobless claims falling slightly to a seasonally adjusted 850,000. Instead, they remained at the revised 884,000 level.
To put that in perspective: Even though the numbers have fallen, they remain stubbornly lodged above the pre-COVID-19 record of 695,000.