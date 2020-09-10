National jobless claims hold steady

New national jobless claims In the week ending Sept. 5 were 884,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday morning.

Last week, claims fell to well below 900,000 new weekly applications for benefits, under new Department of Labor calculations said to be more in line with the unadjusted data. Seasonal adjustments that had been used in recent months were prone to raise the actual number of claims, according to economists.