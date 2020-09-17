New coronavirus dashboard looks at cases in Ohio children under 18

The state health department is giving Ohioans a closer look at how coronavirus is impacting children younger than 18 across the state.
A new dashboard unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday shows how many children in Ohio have tested positive for the virus, were hospitalized or died.
It also includes cases by county, ages groups, ethnicity and race.
The dashboard will be updated daily at 2 p.m.
As of Thursday, Sept. 17, there are 9,040 cases, 223 hospitalizations and one deaths in Ohio children younger than 17.
In the Miami Valley, the following number of child cases have been reported:
- Montgomery: 575
- Butler: 413
- Warren: 237
- Clark: 129
- Greene: 92
- Miami: 67
- Shelby: 37
- Preble: 32
- Darke: 32
- Auglaize: 32
- Mercer: 31
- Logan: 27
- Champaign: 15