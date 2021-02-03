X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering schools treasurer says if finances don’t improve he would recommend new tax levy

The forecast for the Kettering City School District budget – currently at about $103 million – shows deficit spending for all but one fiscal years from 2020 to 2024. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A levy likely will be recommended to be placed on the ballot in the Kettering City School District this fall if trends do not change.

District Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Dan Schall said he would advise the board of education to place a 4.99-mill levy before voters if the current financial projections “were to hold as is.”

The district could make cuts, but Schall told the board of education during a work session Tuesday night that the levy option would address both the district’s deficit spending and its decreasing cash carryover.

The forecast for the district’s budget – currently at about $103 million – shows deficit spending for all but one fiscal years from 2020 to 2024, Schall said. The cash carryover, commonly around $20 million, is about $11 million, he added.

The district faces an August filing deadline for any levy to be on the November ballot, Schall said.

