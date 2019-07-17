Here’s how to read the Dayton Daily News ePaper on your smartphone, tablet or computer

Here’s how it works:

On any device’s browser, just go to DaytonDailyNews.com/epaper, or click on the link to ePaper at the top of the page.

Download The Dayton Daily News app on your Android or iOS device.

Subscribers can sign up here for the daily ePaper email or Morning Briefing.

When you first open the ePaper, you will be asked to enter a user name and login. Newspaper subscribers may use their subscriber login. If you are a newspaper subscriber and do not know your login or need to register your account, please go to DaytonDailyNews.com/TotalAccess to link your account.

To subscribe to the Dayton Daily News, go to daytondailynews.com/subscribe. The daily ePaper is included with every subscription.