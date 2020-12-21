NEW: Relief package includes $600 direct payment

Kim Hall, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), had noted that the state’s lower unemployment rate triggered federally mandated expirations in the federal programs, including PUA.

That unemployment rate had dropped to 5.6% in October from 8.3% in September. But since then, the October jobless rate has been revised upward to 6.1%, and the November unemployment rate of 5.7% has been released.

Questions were sent Monday morning to an ODJFS spokesman.

Other expected features of the bill: Rental assistance would be extended until Jan. 31, $20 billion would be made available for vaccine payment aid and an increase in SNAP funding — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly the food stamp program — of 15%.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and his Problem Solvers Caucus released a statement Sunday evening praising the emergency relief package.

“Following months of deadlock in Congress while millions of Americans were at risk of losing their lifelines, we put our heads down and worked around the clock for nearly a month to produce a bipartisan, bicameral bill to address the emergency needs of our country,” said the statement released by Portman’s office. “We are relieved Congress has finally agreed on a COVID-19 emergency relief package.

“Our consensus bill was the foundation of this final package and we applaud Congressional leadership for finishing what we started,” the statement added. “Workers, businesses, and families need help right now and we urge our colleagues to quickly pass this bill and President Trump to immediately sign the legislation to provide Americans with relief.”