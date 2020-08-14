New Tipp City superintendent looks forward to challenges

Although there were some building level viruses to deal with at schools over the years, this is the first encounter with a public health situation at the district level and way beyond.

What would he tell anxious parents at this point as work continues on reopening plans?

“We hear their concerns and their anxieties and, as educators, we are anxious right along with them. We are attempting to gather as much current information as possible and our goal, as it has always been, is to create the safest and most effective educational environment that we can,” Stefanik said.

Educational planning continues, of course, but the health, wellness and safety topics are the ones “in all caps” at this time, he said. “Many of us (administrators/educators) are parents as well and we share the same concerns, anxieties,” he said.

Stefanik grew up in Parma Heights, Ohio, where his father was a teacher and then principal. As a student, Stefanik tutored younger students in math and in high school ran a summer basketball camp for younger students.

“I had been doing teacher activities for a lot of years of my young life so that was direction I thought I needed to go,” he said of his career choice.

Stefanik and his wife, Carolyn, have two young children. The family has relocated to Tipp City.

