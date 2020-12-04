NEW: WPAFB ‘Epi Lab’ processes 200K COVID samples in a day

Later in the town hall, Pringle said: “I have to give another shout-out to the Epi Lab for all their hard work in processing samples for all of DoD.”

“They ot only met the bar that was asked of them but they raised the bar and got so much more done,” she said. “They are really instrumental for us in understanding who has got the virus, who does not have the virus, as well as the other missions and things we are carrying forward.”

Staff Sgt. Alexis Shodeke, a medical laboratory technician in the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Epidemiology Laboratory, observes as new samples are tested for COVID-19 in June. The Epi Lab is the sole clinical reference lab in the Air Force, and USAFSAM is part of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Eldridge)

As of mid-September, the lab had tested 120,648 SARS-CoV-2 specimens since March. The mean turnaround time for testing then was 19.1 hours, a Wright-Patterson spokesman said at the time.

“No other lab in the department even comes close to their daily production or their daily test samples,” Pringle said in September. “It’s up to 4,000 samples a day, and they’re running operations seven days a week.”

At one point in Friday’s town hall, a questioner on social media asked about the prospect of AFRL employees returning to their offices. Many AFRL and Wright-Patterson employees have been working from home or elsewhere during the pandemic.

“We are not rushing to get back into the building,” Pringle said. “That is first and foremost. I do see a lot of tele-work continuing.”

She also said AFRL does not yet have precise guidance on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but she expected an update “any minute.”

“It will probably be next week, but we can’t expect it to have all the answers at the get-go,” Pringle said in response to the vaccine question. “We know it’s going to take time to get out all the particulars, to figure out how this is going to be distributed, how the priorities are going to be set.”

“We know when it’s implemented, it will be a safe one,” she added.