Wright Patt lab leads Department of Defense COVID testing

During a media roundtable, Pringle was unable to say how many people are involved in the effort, but she said at some point, as operations were being ramped up, help was contracted out and extra manpower was brought in.

“They had to maintain safety as well, while they were testing, and they did a great job of building cohorts that didn’t see each other and didn’t pass (each other), so they could keep operations going,” Pringle said. “But they also looked at a contract option. And they leveraged other professionals from the Air Force as well.”

The lab is located at Wright-Patterson, confirmed Chief Master Sgt. Kennon Arnold, AFRL’s command chief.

Once the sample is received at the Epidemiology Laboratory, it is logged and patient data is verified, the base has said. Part of the responsibility of a clinical reference lab is to ensure that the specimen received is from the correct patient, and that the correct test is ordered, the base also said.

Once this information has been validated, the sample is ready for processing, as Wright-Patterson has described the testing process.

“Since the Epidemiology Lab possesses the Air Force’s most modern and high-throughput diagnostic medical instrumentation, it serves as the DoD’s premier COVID testing center receiving specimens from across the globe,” Lt. Col. Patrick Cutter, 88 Medical Group Laboratory Flight commander, said in April.