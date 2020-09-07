New Xenia Bob Hope auditorium nearly complete

Beyond changes made due to the coronavirus, like plexiglass offices and other public areas and rearranging classrooms, Xenia Community Schools finished a few projects over the summer.
The district is still working on some projects, like the Bob Hope Auditorium.
The newly renovated Bob Hope Auditorium at Xenia High School will be finished in late fall, likely November, said Xenia schools spokeswoman Kristy Creel.
This project includes floors, seating, stage curtains, sound, new lighting and more. The current high school and auditorium was built after the 1974 tornado destroyed the previous high school, and has had no updates since then, Creel said.
The total cost of the renovation is estimated to cost $600,000. The project is being funded through the district’s permanent improvement funds. A donation of $30,000 was also donated by the Doug Adams Trust to support the auditorium project.
Creel said some other, smaller projects were also completed this summer. The district replaced every light in eight buildings, making the transition to LED lighting. The district also replaced all lighting in the Xenia High School parking lot.
The domestic hot water system was replaced at Xenia High School this summer, too.
The first day for students was Aug. 24. Xenia opted to give students and families the option for in-person learning or remote learning.