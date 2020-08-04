Coronavirus: Xenia Community Schools Hall of Honor, silent auction canceled

The 22nd annual Xenia Community Schools Foundation Transitions 2020 Hall of Honor and Silent Auction in-person dinner and induction ceremony is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The induction ceremony will still take place on Aug. 29 by a virtual ceremony. Details of the ceremony will be announced next week.
The sixth annual Silent Auction for Grants will take place online and will run from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29 at www.32auctions.com?XCSF. Proceeds will help support the Classroom Grants initiative.
The 2020 Hall of Honor inductees who will receive a plaque, award and proclamations include Rev. Gary G. Chapman, XHS Class of 1981, veteran, pastor, community servant; Fred William (Ted) Forbes, XHS Class of 1954, architect, engineer, civil servant, community leader; Roger D. (Rock) McColaugh, XHS Class of 1967, businessman, volunteer, role model; Charles R. Purvis, educator, role model; and David Thompson, XHS Class of 1989, leader, community development advocate, role model.
For more information about the changes to the event call (937) 372-3591 or email staff@xcsfoundation.com.