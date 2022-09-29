BreakingNews
Blood, platelet donors sought as Hurricane Ian hits Florida, southeast US
Newborns at Christ Hospital given football draft pick onesies

News
By Staff
Updated 53 minutes ago

The Christ Hospital Health Network’s newborns are getting onesies to celebrate football season and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The onesies say “ Our #1 Draft Pick” and will be given out through the end of today, Sept. 29, the day the Bengals play the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football.

Christ Hospital often gives out limited-edition onesies to parents of newborns as a surprise.

Tonight’s game will air on WCPO 9 and on Amazon Prime.

