Newest Dayton-area Harbor Freight store opens

Harbor Freight Tools newest location in the Dayton area is now open in Xenia.
The store opened on Tuesday, but will officially open at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 with a special grand opening.
The new store will bring about 30 new jobs to the community, according to the company.
The store, located at 1780 West Park Square, will be open seven days a week. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
These are different hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic has ended, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Xenia and all of Greene County,” said Ben Moore, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The 16,400-square-foot store will have a full selection of automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools. The Xenia store is one of more than 40 Harbor Freight stores in the state.
“We are excited to have Harbor Freight in Xenia," said Steve Brodsky, Xenia’s development director. They have already generated a lot of traffic in West Park Square, and are a great addition to that retail center."
Brodsky said despite uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the city has seen several retail openings and new construction on several new restaurants in 2020 and he expects that trend to continue into 2021.