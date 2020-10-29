Newest Dayton-area Harbor Freight store opens

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Xenia and all of Greene County,” said Ben Moore, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The 16,400-square-foot store will have a full selection of automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools. The Xenia store is one of more than 40 Harbor Freight stores in the state.

“We are excited to have Harbor Freight in Xenia," said Steve Brodsky, Xenia’s development director. They have already generated a lot of traffic in West Park Square, and are a great addition to that retail center."

Brodsky said despite uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the city has seen several retail openings and new construction on several new restaurants in 2020 and he expects that trend to continue into 2021.