Northeastern providing resources following death of Kenton Ridge student

Northeastern Local School District shared in a statement that its Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan team, which is made up of mental health therapists, counselors and additional security, has been at Kenton Ridge “to offer comfort and support.” The district encouraged those needing these resources to reach out.

“Our school community is feeling the weight of this tragedy deeply, and it has impacted students, staff, and families,” the district said. “Losses like this create a ripple effect that is felt throughout our small, close-knit community.”

The student was killed Saturday evening when a friend, “in an ill-fated moment of horseplay,” pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon was unloaded after the magazine was removed, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. A single round fired and struck the victim in the torso, the sheriff’s office said.

The student appears to have been a member of the Kenton Ridge bowling team.