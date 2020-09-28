Northmont switching students back to in-person learning

Northmont City Schools Superintendent Tony Thomas announced plans for students to return to face-to-face learning starting next month.
“The Northmont City Schools is prepared to bring students back into our buildings with the help of our families. Our goal is not to just bring them back, but to keep them in school," he said.
Parents had the option to choose whether their children would be returning to schools for face-to-face instruction. The majority of families opted for in-person learning.
“It appears about 20% of our students will continue with remote learning based on the information we have so far from our families,” said Thomas.
Students at the Kleptz Early Learning Center will report to the building starting Monday, Oct. 12. Students with last names A through K will attend in-person lessons on Monday and Tuesday, and remaining students with last names L through Z will report for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday. Thomas said all students will have Wednesday as a remote learning day.
On Oct. 19, elementary students will return with a similar schedule. On Oct. 26 middle school and high school students will begin in person at 50% capacity from Monday to Thursday and remote learning on Friday.
“On November 2 all students who have chosen the face-to-face option will begin attending Monday through Thursday and remote learning days will be on Friday for the remainder of the semester,” he said.