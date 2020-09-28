Dayton Public approves phased return-to-school plan

School board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani said that could be a logistical nightmare that could also affect school start and end times.

Another big issue is how the mix of in-person and remote teaching will work. Those students who choose to attend in-person will be split into two groups — one group will attend in-person Monday-Tuesday and the other group will be in-person Thursday-Friday. All students will have a half day of online instruction on Wednesday while buildings are cleaned and while teachers use the other half of that day for planning.

Lolli said a big question is what students will be doing on the two days when they’re not in-person. DPS is looking into classroom camera options, which would allow students to see live lessons on their at-home days.

If that doesn’t happen, Lolli said teachers likely would teach the same lessons to one group Monday-Tuesday, then to the other group Thursday-Friday. The students would then use their two at-home days to do self-directed homework, intervention via district computer software, and project-based learning.

“That approach is not ideal, but it’s what a lot of schools are doing,” Lolli said.

Lolli said the 241 DPS staffers who were laid off or furloughed in early September will also be hired back on a staggered basis depending on when their work resumes in-person. She said all 241 would be back by a few days before the Nov. 9 hybrid restart date for the majority of students.

In case of positive COVID tests by students or school staff, Lolli said the district would work with the health department on whether individual students, or a classroom, or a whole school would have to quarantine.

The school board on Saturday approved Lolli’s request to waive formal bidding on personal protective equipment that may be needed quickly for a return to in-person school. DPS still has some federal CARES Act money to pay for it.

"We already have the gloves, the sanitizer, the cleaning supplies, the masks, the shields, all of those things. But as we come back, we want to make sure we have an open (purchase order) so we can purchase extra things, one of those being plexiglass.

Lolli said plexiglass will be installed behind bus drivers, may be used to divide spaces at cafeteria tables and is being considered a variety of ways in classrooms, including around student desks and in front of teachers.