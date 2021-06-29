Now open: Raising Cane’s makes highly anticipated debut in Hamilton

The new Raising Cane’s chicken finger chain location is now open on Main Street in Hamilton.
The restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the debut at 1479 Main St. in Hamilton.
While the city a few years ago was creating its Plan Hamilton strategic plan, people expressed a desire for such dining options as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.
People were delighted when a Chipotle opened in the summer of 2019 in the 1400 block of Main Street — the same block where the Raising Cane’s will be. The closest Panera is in Fairfield Township.
Developers tore down the vacant former Aaron’s Rent To Own location to make way for the eatery, which is next to Bob Evans and across from Kroger.