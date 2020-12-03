Oakwood councilman resigning for judge seat won in election for Dayton-based appeals court

To apply for the seat held by Epley, candidates must have lived in Oakwood for at least two years prior appointment, according to the city.

The appointed replacement will serve until Dec. 31, 2021, and can seek election next November, according to the Oakwood city charter.

The appointee can seek a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022, to serve out the unexpired portion of the seat or may run for a full four-year term, according to the city.

Applications are available at the Oakwood City Building, 30 Park Ave., or by contacting the clerk of council’s office at (937) 298-0600 or stacel@oakwood.oh.us.

Applications forms can be download from the city’s website at www.oakwoodohio.gov. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 4.