Oakwood councilman resigning for judge seat won in election for Dayton-based appeals court

An Oakwood City Councilman is resigning his seat early next year to become a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals, a position to which he was elected last month.
Chris Epley will resign from council on Feb. 1 and applications to fill the seat are now being accepted, the city said today.
The Republican defeated Marshall Lachman for a seat on the Dayton-based district court of appeals covering Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene and Miami counties, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.
Epley won the seat now held by Jeffrey E. Froelich. Aside from serving on Oakwood City Council, he has also served on the Oakwood board of education and as a magistrate for the Dayton Municipal Court.
Oakwood City Council plans to make an appointment to fill his seat at the Feb. 1 meeting.
To apply for the seat held by Epley, candidates must have lived in Oakwood for at least two years prior appointment, according to the city.
The appointed replacement will serve until Dec. 31, 2021, and can seek election next November, according to the Oakwood city charter.
The appointee can seek a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022, to serve out the unexpired portion of the seat or may run for a full four-year term, according to the city.
Applications are available at the Oakwood City Building, 30 Park Ave., or by contacting the clerk of council’s office at (937) 298-0600 or stacel@oakwood.oh.us.
Applications forms can be download from the city’s website at www.oakwoodohio.gov. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 4.