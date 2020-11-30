Busy Centerville intersection south of Kettering targeted for work

CENTERVILLE – The state is seeking public feedback for a road project at one of Centerville’s busiest intersections south of Kettering.
The city of Centerville plans to “fully reconstruct” traffic signals at Ohio 48 and Ohio 725, or Alex Bell Road.
The project is set for the fall of 2021. Nearly 34,000 vehicles use the intersection daily on average, ODOT records show.
It is just south of the city of Kettering corporation line and the Ohio 48/Interstate 675 interchange.
The state is seeking information on how the project would impact local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources, according to ODOT.
Comments should be submitted by Jan. 1 to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.
UPGRADES PLANNED
The Ohio 48/Alex Bell Road intersection work will include:
•Reconfiguration of signal heads to ensure correct number and placement.
•Backplates on all signal heads.
•New mast arm supports for the intersection signal heads.
•Advance vehicle detection.
•Advance lane use and directional signage on mast arm supports.
•Modification and refreshment of curb ramps/crosswalks.
•New pedestrian signal heads and pushbuttons.
•Pole and street light consolidation with signal poles.
SOURCE: The Ohio Department of Transportation.