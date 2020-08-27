X

Oakwood police: Kettering pair confess in rash of thefts of BLM, Biden, LGBTQ symbols

Two Kettering juveniles have been identified as suspects in the rash of political signs and symbols reported recently, police said. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Credit: Marshall Gorby

By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD — Two Kettering juveniles have been identified as suspects in the rash of political signs and symbols reported recently.

The suspects were identified by anonymous tips Thursday and confessed to thefts at least four homes, Oakwood officials announced.

Seventeen residents are listed as victims in the crimes reported on nine streets, police records dated Aug. 21 show. The incidents follow four other thefts reported last month involving Black Lives Matter yard signs in Oakwood.

The Oakwood Public Safety Department said Thursday the most recent thefts occurred from Aug. 20-23.

Last weekend’s thefts were reported from homes on East Drive, Forrer Boulevard, Hathaway Road, Monteray Avenue, Oak Knoll Drive, Peach Orchard Avenue, Shroyer Road, and Telford and Triangle avenues, police records state.

