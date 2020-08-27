NEW DETAILS: What to know about Stein Mart closing and Town & Country

KETTERING — Town & Country Shopping Center’s largest tenant – Stein Mart – has announced it will go out of business by the end of the year after an Aug. 12 bankruptcy filing.
The following, according to Town & Country co-owner Casto, are several numbers about the complex at the intersection of East Stroop Road and Ohio 48, also called Far Hills Avenue:
•$7 million – Amount invested at the center in 2015.
•226,981 – Amount of leasable square feet.
•34,000 – Square feet of space leased by Stein Mart.
•2023: The year Stein Mart’s lease expires.
•14,699 – Square feet currently available.
•50 – Spaces at the shopping center.
•14.9 – Percentage of space leased by Stein Mart.
•8 - Spaces now available for lease.
The other largest tenants, in terms of square feet, include:
•2nd & Charles, 22,246
•TJ Maxx, 22,100
•Tuesday Morning, 13,936
•Petco, 13,700
•Trader Joe’s, 12,223
•Buffalo Wild Wings, 8,775.