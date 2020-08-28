BREAKING NEWS: Oakwood High School athlete tests positive for coronavirus

OAKWOOD — A member of the Oakwood High School girls’ tennis team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The student was last at school and participated in a match Tuesday, the district said today in a released statement.
She was notified of the positive test result today, the district stated.
After conducting an investigation with the assistance of Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, another member of the girls’ tennis team who the individual came in “close contact” with was notified and will self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, according to the district.
The CDC defines “close contact” as being within six feet for fifteen or more minutes.
Students who were in class with the individual Monday and Tuesday have been notified and it is recommended they monitor their symptoms and be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, the school district said.