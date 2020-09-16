Oakwood grad killed in crash was a ‘light in the building’ at school where she taught

An Oakwood and University of Dayton graduate who was killed in a crash in Tennessee over the weekend was described as a “light in the building” at the school where she taught.
Kathleen Woodie, 27, was a full-time teacher at Walter Hill Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, since August 2018, according to a Rutherford County Schools spokesperson.
Previously, she worked as a substitute and interim teacher for the district.
“Her tragic passing was a shock to the school community, and her principal described her as being a ‘light in the building’ who was well-liked by her co-workers, students and parents,” read a statement from the district.
Woodie graduated from Oakwood High School in 2011 and the University of Dayton in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in education, according to her obituary. She also was a member of the Greater Dayton Rowing Association, Key Swimming and Oakwood High School swim team. During her time at UD, she was an assistant coach for the men’s rowing team.
Woodie died in a double fatal, wrong-way crash in Rutherford County early Saturday.
She was driving east in a westbound lane on I-840 when her car hit a Toyota Camry head-on, according to WGNS Radio. Woodie and the driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Keante Clemons of Hunstville, Alabama, were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more details, and will update this story as more information is available.