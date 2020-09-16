Oakwood grad killed in crash was a ‘light in the building’ at school where she taught

“Her tragic passing was a shock to the school community, and her principal described her as being a ‘light in the building’ who was well-liked by her co-workers, students and parents,” read a statement from the district.

Woodie graduated from Oakwood High School in 2011 and the University of Dayton in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in education, according to her obituary. She also was a member of the Greater Dayton Rowing Association, Key Swimming and Oakwood High School swim team. During her time at UD, she was an assistant coach for the men’s rowing team.