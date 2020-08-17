ODNR investigating apparent drowning at Indian Lake

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a man died in an apparent drowning at Indian Lake Sunday.
Steven Opritza, 73, was boating at the lake around 5 p.m. when he got off the boat and disappeared under water, according to ODNR.
Once he was found, CPR was performed. Opritza was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital, where he died.
Initial reports indicate that the incident took place off Paradise Island.
More details are not available at this time.
ODNR reminded boaters and watercraft users to always wear a life jacket, operate equipment safely and pay attention to local conditions and posted advisories.