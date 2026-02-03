‘Weeping in relief’: Judge blocks Trump administration from ending protected status for Haitians

“During the stay, the Termination shall be null, void, and of no legal effect,” the judge said in her two-page order.

The ruling came in a lawsuit alleging that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem unlawfully decided to terminate Haiti’s TPS before she ever took office because she was following President Donald Trump’s orders.

The Trump administration during his first term also tried to terminate Haiti’s TPS designation, but a federal court concluded that the decision was unlawful because it violated the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection guarantees and the Administrative Procedure Act.

When the DHS secretary designates a country for TPS, he or she must conduct a periodic review of that designation to evaluate the conditions and assess whether there are extraordinary and temporary conditions that prevent citizens from returning safely, the lawsuit states.

“If the Secretary determines that the conditions for designation continue to exist, the designation must be extended,” the legal complaint states, while also noting that a designation is automatically extended for at least six months if the Secretary fails to make the mandated termination within a certain time frame.

The lawsuit says, “A decision to terminate TPS must flow from the evidence the Secretary considers; a termination decision that is ‘preordained’ or ‘pretextual’ violates the statue.”

In a statement issued Monday night, BCLP, attorneys for the plaintiffs, said, “The court’s decision to stay the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians is a significant victory for our clients and for the thousands of Haitian TPS holders who seek nothing more than the same opportunity pursued by generations of immigrants before them: the chance to live safely, support their families and build a better life in the United States.”

Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer | Jessica Orozco, Reporter

One of the plaintiffs is Springfield resident Vilbrun Dorsainvil, who was a physician in Haiti who relocated to Springfield.

Dorsainvil, who has worked as a registered nurse at a local hospital, supports his 4-year-old daughter and her mother back in Haiti, as well as his mother, his godson and other family members, court documents state.

Dorsainvil fears it would be unsafe for him to return to Haiti because of his and his family’s political affiliations, which in the past resulted in the imprisonment of his brother and other safety threats, court documents state.

In a memo and opinion about her order, Judge Reyes said Noem ignored statutory requirements approved by Congress that mandate that she reviews the conditions of Haiti after consulting with appropriate agencies before making a decision about designation.

Reyes states that the government did not provide any reason why Haiti’s TPS termination must occur “post haste.”

“Just weeping in relief”

Senior Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church, who has been one of the Haitian community’s biggest advocates, said this is a “major victory,” and he has been calling Haitian families who “have cried and wept in my office out of fear” to inform them of the decision.

He said in some cases, people are “just weeping in relief” and others cheering, while many are doing both. Thousands faced the real possibility of becoming immigrants living here illegally and uncertainty about where they would go.

“I hope that all of those people sleep well tonight,” Ruby said.

This story is developing and will be updated.