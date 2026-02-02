Court could rule today on protected status for Haitians: Springfield waits, watches

If TPS for Haiti expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, thousands of Haitians who live in the local community would suddenly lose their legal right to work and live in the United States.

But the federal lawsuit before District Court Judge Ana Reyes could prevent that from happening.

“If we win today, if Judge Reyes decides in the plaintiffs’ favor today, then ICE raids should not start,” said Geoff Pipoly, lead counsel in the Washington case (Miot v. Trump) who was in Springfield on Monday at a pro-immigration event ahead of a possible immigration enforcement surge in the city.

Explore Hundreds show support for Springfield Haitians at faith event on eve of TPS ending

Pipoly said the federal government decided to terminate Haiti’s TPS even before the current administration took power. He said DHS is supposed to review and evaluate TPS countries’ conditions to determine if their citizens can return safely to their homelands.

But Pipoly said the government did not do such a review, even though these are life and death stakes.

“They made a decision to terminate TPS for Haiti and then fit the facts on the ground to that conclusion they had already reached,” he said. “That’s what temporary means — until it is safe to go back. It’s why some TPS designations have lasted a year, and others have lasted 15.″

Pipoly attended a community gathering on Monday morning at St. John Missionary Baptist Church that drew about 1,200 people. The crowd size was so large that the fire marshal required 300 people to leave the church.

Judge Reyes has indicated that she will issue a ruling before the Haiti TPS expires Tuesday night. Both sides, the plaintiffs and defendants, have indicated they expect to appeal the district court’s decision if it goes against them.

Plaintiff Vilbrun Dorsainvil was a physician in Haiti who relocated to Springfield. His brother, . Viles also is one of the plaintiffs in a case in federal court in California that also challenges DHS’ decision to cancel TPS for Haiti and Venezuela.

In the California case, a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the termination to go into effect for Venezuela, even though the case remains active and undecided.

