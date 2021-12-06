dayton-daily-news logo
Officials say nurse found sleeping on job, indicted for stealing patient’s meds

By Lauren Pack
14 minutes ago
Middletown woman has been terminated from Otterbein senior care facility

WARREN COUNTY — A Middletown woman who was a nurse at a senior care facility is facing a felony for allegedly stealing drugs.

Jenna L. Combs, 32, of Fiesta Way, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Combs, a registered nurse at Otterbein Middletown on Atrium Drive, is accused of stealing medication intended for a patient. The alleged incident occurred on July 26, 2019, according to the indictment.

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Combs was discovered asleep on her shift and employees had difficulty waking her.

“When they did, (Combs) had slurred speech, glazed eyes, and trouble walking and standing,” Fornshell said. She is accused of stealing a resident’s Gabapentin and using it.

Fornshell said Combs was terminated from the facility.

This was a direct indictment and Combs is not in currently in jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 30 by Judge Robert Peeler.

