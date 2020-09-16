X

Ohio defense firms pick up $74+ million in new military contracts

An armed Black Hawk helicopter, powered by General Electric. Lockheed Martin image.
Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

A pair of big regional defense firms welcomed news of more than $70 million total in new contract work recently.

L-3 Communications Cincinnati Electronics Corp., in Mason, has been awarded a $37,063,645 U.S. Navy contract for the purchase of up to 163 M36E-T1 thermal sight systems, spares, tools and test equipment, new equipment training, manuals and more.

Work will be performed in Mason and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Foreign military sales of $6,001,603 to Taiwan will be obligated on the first delivery order following the contract award, the Department of Defense said.

In Cincinnati, General Electric Co., was awarded a $37,070,079 U.S. Army contract for field service representatives in support of the T700 Series helicopter engines. Modern iterations of the T700 engine, the -701D, power the latest Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk and Boeing AH-64E helicopters.

Some 20,000 T700/CT7 engines have now surpassed 100 million flight hours in nearly four decades of service, GE has said.

That contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

