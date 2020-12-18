Ohio House passes Stand Your Ground measure, bill limiting abortion telehealth services

The “stand your ground” amendment would allow a person with a gun to shoot another if the first person is somewhere that they lawfully have the right to be, did not instigate the altercation, and are afraid they will be seriously harmed making deadly force necessary to protect themselves.

Proponents of the amendment said that it essentially expanded Ohio’s Castle Doctrine, an Ohio law that removed the need for a person to try to retreat from an intruder in a car or home before using deadly force.