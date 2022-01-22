Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center

There are currently about 120 supporting the Dayton and Springfield area.

“We are grateful for their assistance and dedication during this challenging time,” said Jennifer Robinson, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, more than 5,581 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state on Friday. Nearly 1 in 4 patients are COVID-19 positive, the hospital association said.

In Ohio’s intensive care units, nearly 1 in 3 patients are positive for the virus. More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were in Ohio’s ICUs on Friday, according to the hospital association.

Since the pandemic’s start, the Ohio Department of Health has reported more than 31,000 cases in Clark County, with more than 800 hospitalizations and nearly 500 deaths also reported.