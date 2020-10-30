Ohio nears peak for deer crashes

State Highway Patrol Col. Richard Fambro urges drivers to focus on the road. If you see a deer, slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place, turn on your hazard lights, and report the crash.

Deer are more active during the fall breeding season, from late October through November.

Here are some tips on how to avoid crashing into deer (information from state partners):

Scan the road

Use high beam headlights of there is no oncoming traffic

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk

If a crash is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert and sober.

Here is what to do if you hit a deer: