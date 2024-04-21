Angels aim to stop losing streak in game against the Reds

The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their three-game skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels (9-12, third in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-9, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -134, Angels +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 11-9 overall and 6-5 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 9-12 overall and 7-8 in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .375 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, two triples, eight home runs and 11 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-41 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

