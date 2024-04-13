Cleveland takes on Charlotte, looks for 5th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Charlotte looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 31-20 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the NBA giving up just 110.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 13-38 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 4-43 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 27 the Hornets won 118-111 led by 31 points from Brandon Miller, while Jarrett Allen scored 24 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is averaging 21 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Miller is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (neck), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Grant Williams: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Nick Richards: out (foot), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.