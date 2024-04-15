Guardians take road win streak into game against the Red Sox

The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Boston Red Sox looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (10-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-7, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 11:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -128, Guardians +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Boston is 9-7 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Red Sox are 8-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 7-2 record in road games and a 10-5 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with seven home runs while slugging .761. Triston Casas is 11-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .368 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-45 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Enmanuel Valdez: day-to-day (thumb), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

