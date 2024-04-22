Phillies put hot-hitting Bryce Harper on paternity leave before 4-game series with the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies put hot-hitting first baseman Bryce Harper on paternity leave on Monday before a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Harper has been a key piece of the Phillies' offense during their six-game winning streak. They finished the recent homestand with an 8-2 record.

The team didn't say how long Harper will be gone. He and his wife, Kayla, announced on March 26 that they were expecting their third child.

The 31-year-old Harper is on a six-game hitting streak, batting .381 during that span. He played his 600th game with the Phillies on Friday.

To take his place on the 26-man roster, Philadelphia promoted infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 27-year-old Clemens has hit .270 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and 13 runs in 16 games with Lehigh Valley.

