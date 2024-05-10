Thursday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Elyria Cath. 15, Chagrin Falls 0
Region 8
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Monroe 2
Franklin 9, Middletown Fenwick 1
Division III
Region 11
Chillicothe Huntington 2, Crooksville 1
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Belpre 0
Frankfort Adena 10, Peebles 0
Ironton 9, Portsmouth 0
Ironton Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth West 5
Leesburg Fairfield 8, Williamsport Westfall 0
McDermott Northwest 10, Seaman North Adams 0
Piketon 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 1
Pomeroy Meigs 11, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Richmond Edison 9, Uhrichsville Claymont 5
S. Webster 13, Minford 2
Sugarcreek Garaway 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley 4
Wellston 7, Chesapeake 0
Wheelersburg 26, South Point 0
Division IV
Region 13
Gibsonburg 19, Old Fort 3
Lakeside Danbury 5, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 1
Region 16
Covington 10, Houston 0
Fayetteville-Perry 11, Georgetown 1
Lockland 16, Fairfield Cin. Christian 8
New Madison Tri-Village 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 1