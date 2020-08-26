At least one dead in Dayton shooting; Woman reportedly shot in head

At least one person is dead after a shooting where an unknown woman was shot in the head in the area of Gard Avenue and Germantown Street in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Records said that at 2:22 a.m., police received a report where a caller said that the shooter came out of nowhere and began shooting. The caller said that she saw someone get shot before she fled.
Dispatchers said that the suspect is currently unknown.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator was called to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.