911 caller: Man reached in, shot at victim in car in Dayton

A woman who reported a shooting in Dayton that sent a man to the hospital told 911 dispatchers she saw a man walking in the area just before the incident.
Officers responded to the intersection of West Hillcrest Avenue and Mayfair Road shortly before 2 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a man had been shot in a black car.
“Somebody’s arm just moved in the car,” she said. “He’s still moving.”
The woman also reported seeing another man walking around the street who walked over to the car, “reached in and shot at him.”
When crews arrived on the scene, medics “immediately” removed the victim and took him to the hospital, said Dayton Police Lt. Matt Beavers.
More information about the victim’s condition has not been released at this time.
The department’s homicide unit, violent crimes bureau and street officers responded to the shooting and to talk to witnesses, review surveillance videos and help search for the suspect or suspects.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.