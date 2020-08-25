Riverside police: Double-fatal shooting not random

Riverside police said Tuesday that they do not believe the double-fatal shooting that took place over the weekend was a random attack.
Authorities also said they are committed to bringing the people responsible to justice.
Riverside Police began the investigation Saturday at around 3 a.m. when they were dispatched to the area of Harshman Road and Tidewater Drive for a shots fired call, according to police. There, they found two women shot.
Taprice Goodwin, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene and Ariana Middlebrook, 27, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died, police said.
“The Riverside Police Department Detective Section has been working on this investigation tirelessly since this tragic and senseless incident occurred,” police said in a media release Tuesday. “Numerous tips have been received and multiple interviews have been conducted. We do not believe that this was a random act of violence and are determined to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice for Ariana and Taprice. We have reached out to our local and state law enforcement partners for assistance with this investigation.”
In multiple 9-1-1 phone calls obtained by the Dayton Daily News, people called authorities to report gun fire.
“There’s a shooting right outside my apartment,” one woman said from her place at Riverside Commons. “They’re sitting here in the car. It’s a gray vehicle sitting here. The lights are on. Everything. Nobody is moving in the car at all.”
She also said that she saw two cars leave the area.
Another person told dispatchers they heard at least six shots fired and cars “screeching off.”
“Somebody shot somebody,” they said. “I don’t know if it was in the car or what.”
Riverside police continue to ask for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 937-233-2080 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers, a tipster can remain anonymous. A person can also contact detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 ext. 453 or atodd@riversideoh.gov or Detective Michael Sullivan at 937-233-1801 ext. 812 or msullivan@riversideoh.gov