Riverside police: Double-fatal shooting not random

In multiple 9-1-1 phone calls obtained by the Dayton Daily News, people called authorities to report gun fire.

“There’s a shooting right outside my apartment,” one woman said from her place at Riverside Commons. “They’re sitting here in the car. It’s a gray vehicle sitting here. The lights are on. Everything. Nobody is moving in the car at all.”

She also said that she saw two cars leave the area.

Another person told dispatchers they heard at least six shots fired and cars “screeching off.”

“Somebody shot somebody,” they said. “I don’t know if it was in the car or what.”

Riverside police continue to ask for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 937-233-2080 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers, a tipster can remain anonymous. A person can also contact detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 ext. 453 or atodd@riversideoh.gov or Detective Michael Sullivan at 937-233-1801 ext. 812 or msullivan@riversideoh.gov