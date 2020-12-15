One dead, one in critical condition after crash involving three semitrailers in Preble County

Initial reports show that Zachary T. Ryback, 24, of Colony, Kansas was driving a 2015 Freightliner and failed to maintain a safe distance from the semitrailer in front of him and struck the rear of the semitrailer, a 2012 Volvo commercial truck driven by Ellen N. Asaro, 58, of Bellville, Michigan. Asaro’s vehicle then struck the vehicle in front of her, a 2015 Freightliner driven by Stanimir Miloutinov 53 of Manitoba, Canada, the release stated.

The passenger in Ryback’s vehicle, Paige M. Taylor, 22, of Indianapolis, Indiana was transported to Kettering Hospital with life-threatening injuries and Ryback was pronounced dead on the scene. Both Ryback and Taylor were wearing their seat belts, the release said.