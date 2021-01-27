OneFifteen in first round of new Ohio process for getting innovative ideas funded

A proposal by a Dayton addiction treatment provider is among the first five in the state deemed “Pay-for-Success Appropriate and Ready” through a new Ohio Treasurer’s Office process for attracting state funding.
OneFifteen cleared the ResultsOHIO screening, which makes sure programs “have the tools and vision” for success, said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague. The programs first must succeed using private funding before taxpayer money picks up the tab.
“With issues like addiction, infant mortality, and poverty gripping our communities, we must find new ways to combat the most persistent challenges facing our state,” Sprague said. “ResultsOHIO gives Ohio an avenue to do things differently — to be bold — and put innovative ideas to the test.”
OneFifteen, which helps people overcome substance use disorders, seeks to expand its integrated and accessible care for individuals at odds with the justice system in southwest Ohio.
“OneFifteen is thrilled to be able to move on to the next phase of the approval process,” said Marti Taylor, president and CEO.
The other projects deemed “Pay-for-Success Appropriate and Ready” are:
- Cincinnati Works in Hamilton County aims to better address unemployment and underemployment with the goal of ultimately moving its members out of poverty.
- Columbus Works in Franklin County seeks to expand career, life, and financial coaching, job placement services and wraparound supports to individuals as a means to address barriers to self-sufficiency, including legal services, medical and behavioral health care, and housing.
- Every Child Succeeds in Hamilton County that provides a year of home visiting services to high-risk pregnant women seeks to reduce preterm births and its adverse impacts on mothers, infants, and families.
- Ohio Department of Higher Education proposes to deliver coaching services statewide to Ohio National Guard Scholarship students prior to enrollment and during the first year of post-secondary education to encourage on-time graduation and maximize military benefits.