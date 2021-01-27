OneFifteen in first round of new Ohio process for getting innovative ideas funded

OneFifteen cleared the ResultsOHIO screening, which makes sure programs “have the tools and vision” for success, said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague. The programs first must succeed using private funding before taxpayer money picks up the tab.

“With issues like addiction, infant mortality, and poverty gripping our communities, we must find new ways to combat the most persistent challenges facing our state,” Sprague said. “ResultsOHIO gives Ohio an avenue to do things differently — to be bold — and put innovative ideas to the test.”