Onions sold by brands including Kroger recalled, linked to salmonella outbreak

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, there have been 396 salmonella cases reported connected to tainted onions, with 59 total hospitalizations. Seven of these cases were in Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that after investigation the outbreak was specifically associated with red onions, but that due to the way onions are grown and harvested, the other three varieties could also be contaminated.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthier people infected with Salmonella often experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection may get into the bloodstream and cause worse illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.