ONLY IN DDN: New Trotwood-Madison superintendent wants district to be academic powerhouse

“I want to make sure they’re being represented in decisions that are being made and they know that they can share with their teachers what they need,” she said. “My vision of Trotwood is the place where students dare to dream and where students dreams come true. I want our kids to know that they have a right to have a dream."

Cosby served as assistant principal at Trotwood Madison High School for three years in the past.

“It’s sort of like coming back home the fact that I’m back here now,” she said.

Cosby is reinstating the staff code of conduct that was first implemented several years ago as there has been changes in leadership and “need to reestablish this information and get us all on the same page again.”

Cosby has been in similar positions but said she has never worked in a district with community involvement like Trotwood. Two weeks ago parents and community members organized a rally to reinstate fall extra-curricular activities.

“The community really does care about our students and is willing to go above and beyond to help," Cosby said.

The pandemic is top of mind for Cosby and how it will impact the students.

“I think most people agree that face-to-face learning is what we would love to get back to," Cosby said.

She said she is confident in what the district offers their students virtually but is concerned about the social benefits of in person learning that the students are missing. The silver lining, she said, is that "they are now better prepared if they are faced with these obstacles again.'