COVID-19 outbreak under investigation at Piqua nursing home

The Piqua City Health Department announced a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak within Piqua Manor.
Piqua Health Department said as of Friday afternoon it has been notified of 16 positive COVID-19 cases within the facility. Of those cases, 12 are residents and four are staff members. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths reported with this outbreak.
“It is possible we will see more local cases as this outbreak evolves. The facility is working diligently to respond to the situation and protect the health and safety of our community,” Amy Welker, Piqua Health & Sanitation director, said in a statement.
People who have tested positive will be isolated to prevent further spread. The close contacts of those who have tested positive will be notified that they could also be infectious, so they can quarantine and limit the spread of the outbreak.
Piqua Manor, at 1940 W. High St., passed an infection control inspection in May, which was surveying nursing homes for appropriate COVID-19 protocols. At the time, the documents state it was home to 89 residents as of late May and had 110 certified beds.
Welker said in a statement that the facility "is doing everything possible to protect the residents and staff at this time. They were prepared to respond to this situation and have put in place all the necessary protocols.”
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, since the coronavirus can quickly spread among vulnerable older adults living close together.
The public is reminded to take the following actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a mask to limit exposure.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or your inner elbow, NOT your hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call ODH COVID-19 Hotline at 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). The ODH call center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.