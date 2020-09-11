COVID-19 outbreak under investigation at Piqua nursing home

Welker said in a statement that the facility "is doing everything possible to protect the residents and staff at this time. They were prepared to respond to this situation and have put in place all the necessary protocols.”

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, since the coronavirus can quickly spread among vulnerable older adults living close together.

The public is reminded to take the following actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a mask to limit exposure.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or your inner elbow, NOT your hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call ODH COVID-19 Hotline at 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). The ODH call center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.