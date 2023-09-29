OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown

BreakingNews
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Middletown until 10 p.m. Law enforcement officers will be stopping traffic in the southbound lanes of North Verity Parkway (Ohio 73) at the Miami River County Park parking lot (across from Access Road No. 2 to the 4300 Block of Tytus Avenue).

The OVI task force will also have saturation patrols in an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The funding for the task force is through the U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Officials are required to publicly announce the locations and timing of OVI checkpoints.

