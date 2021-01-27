Pandemic-fueled spirits sales surged in Ohio in 2020

“This is an indication that where folks are consuming has changed from a bar or restaurant to at home,” LeBerth said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that consumption was up, but more (that) sales were up.”

Retail gallons increased from 11,380,286.64 in 2019 to 14,175,035.38 in 2020 and retail sales increased from $978,413,645.44 in 2019 to $1,341,716,298.43 in 2020. Wholesale gallons, meanwhile, dropped from 3,864,737.99 in 2019 to 2,575,164.52 in 2020 and wholesale sales fell from $349,043,969.01 in 2019 to $232,508,759.60 in 2020.

Gallons are a better indicator of overall sales because it represents literally the amount of liquid sold, whereas dollars do not account for inflation or premiumization (the trend of choosing higher priced items, LeBerth said.

The figures provided are for high-proof spirits and do not include beer and wine sales, she said.

Chuck Gress, liquor manager of the Kettering location of Arrow Wine & Spirits, said the initial surge in sales is like nothing he’s seen in his nearly 40 years in liquor sales, 25 of them with Arrow, a Dayton-based, family-owned business that traces its roots to 1934.

“I took a picture of my shelves,” Gress said. “It looked like locusts had gone over them. I’d never seen them that empty in my life. It was like overnight.”

It took a few weeks for Ohio stores to restock but when they did, it helped sustain steady numbers for the remainder of 2020, a sustained sales surge that made it feel “like Christmas” for the remainder of the year, he said.

“We have a season that we really sell a lot of liquor and that’s from right before Thanksgiving all the way through the end of the year but it seemed like we had that same volume the rest of the year” following the restocking effort, Gress said. “It’s been a madhouse.”

The increase in sales led Arrow Wine & Spirits to hire more employees and introduce curbside pick up, he said.

Last year’s increase in retail liquor sales means the Ohio Division of Liquor Control will unveil a revamp of its website — www.ohlq.com —sometime in the first half of 2021, LeBerth said.

Bourbon sales are high at Arrow WIne & Spirits on Far Hill Ave.Liquor sales in Ohio increased in 2020, fueled by a pandemic-induced retail surge that found people creating cocktails at home rather than buying them at their local bar or restaurant.

“We’re really focusing on that customer experience ... adding in some great educational features and a really cool recipe section,” she said. “We’re really working on ways to educate consumers about cocktails and mocktails. We’re really wanting to be inclusive of all folks, whether they want to enjoy high-proof products or not.”

Ohio Liquor will break them down by difficultly level and by occasion-based categories. It also will roll out a “My List” feature on its website that will allow consumers to add and track favorite products.

Ohio has four listing periods per year where product manufacturers can submit to sell high proof spirits in Ohio, she said. The start of this year is seeing the rollout of 87 new products, including 27 new American whiskies and 20 new tequila products with the remainder divided between gin, rum, Scotch whiskey, Canadian whiskey, brandy and cordials.

Manufacturers were free to ship them to Ohio on Jan. 1, Leberth said. Typically new products are in stores within six weeks of their effective date, with some exceptions, she said.

While vodka has “always been the workhorse” of spirit sales, constituting the majority of the top bottles sold, American whiskey, especially the kind produced in Kentucky, has grown tremendously in popularity over the past five years, Gress said.

“Everybody’s mad for bourbon,” he said.

Ohio Liquor is a partnership between the Ohio Division of Liquor Control and JobsOhio Beverage System, according to the OHLQ site. JOBSOhio owns the spirituous liquor product — intoxicating liquor containing more than 21 percent alcohol by volume — in Ohio for retail and wholesale sales.