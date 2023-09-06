Dayton man dies after going into water, Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigating

News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

A 21-year-old Dayton man drowned Tuesday night in Four Mile Creek in St. Clair Twp., Butler County.

Joel Vasquez-Diaz died at Antenen Nature Preserve after going under water and never resurfacing, according the officials.

Vasquez-Diaz’s death was ruled an accident from drowning by the Butler County Coroner’s Office following an autopsy Wednesday.

The St. Clair Twp. Fire Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office were called about 7:15 p.m. to the nature preserve on Treiber Road. Vasquez-Diaz was reportedly fishing and swimming with a group of people when he dove into Four Mile Creek. Personnel were able to pull the man from the water, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man called 911 saying a group of people were at the reserve and wanted his innertube.

“They are in a panic,” the man said. “I don’t speak a lick of Spanish.”

Another man called speaking Spanish and then spoke to the dispatcher through an interpreter on the line, saying someone went under and did not come out of the water.

Crews were able to rescue the the man, but he did not survive.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

In Other News
1
The founder of the Rax chain started it in Springfield. Meet Jack...
2
Man in hospital after kayak flips on Mad River in Springfield
3
Springfield police, fire called to unresponsive man in Mad River
4
The Story Tour: Men who experienced addiction tell how chains were...
5
Springfield man admits guilt in Haitian hate crimes

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top