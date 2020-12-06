PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County

The latest movie to film in Butler County came on Wednesday when “Bones and All,” starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell and written by Miami University alum David Kajganich, shot scene in Middletown.
Film crews were seen on Broad Street in Middletown near the former Middletown Journal building, driving along South Main Street in the city’s Historic District and on a University Boulevard ramp.
Click through the photos above to see views of those movie sets in the county.
Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.