Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 11 in court live

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
22 minutes ago
George Wagner IV is accused of killing 8 members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

WAVERLY — More testimony from officials with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Hamilton County Coroner’s office is expected today as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
