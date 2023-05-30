Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run

There was a time when the tournament had full fields and featured the best golfers in the city. Four past winners of the tournament, Mike McGee, Frank Lickliter II, Marianne Morris and Marty Dickerson, later played professionally.

Lickliter, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, set a record by winning the city tournament four consecutive times from 1988-91.

Dalton said by opening the tournament to golfers from Middletown and surrounding communities within a 10-mile radius of the city, he hopes to attract enough golfers for a championship, first, second and third flights with gross and net winners in each division. The age limit has been reduced to 16.

Kraft said John and Avinne Kiser, owners of Brown’s Run, have been supportive of hosting the city tournament that he believes will be “good for the city and good for the golfers.”

Brown’s Run is hosting a happy hour from 2-4 p.m. June 24 at the Tavern 56 for all former players and past winners of the Middletown City Championships.

There also will be a long drive, chipping contests and putting contest.

HOW TO PLAY

WHAT: Middletown Men’s and Women’s Open Golf Championships

WHEN: June 23-25

WHERE: Brown’s Run Country Club, 6855 Sloebig Road

HOW MUCH: Men: $225, Women: $175. Registration fee includes three rounds, cart, range balls, gift certificate awards

ELIGIBILTY: Must be at least 16 by June 23 and live within a 10-mile radius of the city of Middletown

REGISTER BY JUNE 18: www.brownsrun.com