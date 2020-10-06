Police called to break up fight at Trotwood funeral

Trotwood police are investigating a fight that happened during a funeral today at Pleasant Green Baptist Church on Olive Road.
Prior to the funeral, the police department received phone calls about an ongoing family dispute and were asked to be on standby near the funeral.
During the funeral service for Brandon Harris, police witnessed attendees fleeing the church and yelling for help. Upon entering the church, police officers report seeing “several subjects actively fighting.”
Harris was killed in a shooting outside the RSVP Ultra Lounge on Sept. 26.
Trotwood police requested additional police assistance because of the number of people and possibility of firearms, police said in a release.
Two men were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and the investigation into the disturbance continues.
Contact Trotwood Police Detective Sergeant Kim DeLong at (937) 854-7260 with any information.